Bihar Govt Allots 10.11 Acres Of Land For TTD Temple In Patna

NELLORE: The Bihar government has allocated 10.11 acres of land to TTD for the construction of a Sri Venkateswara temple in Patna, a move welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu expressed gratitude to the Bihar government for facilitating the temple project. Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has issued a letter to the chairman confirming the allotment of land at Mokama Khas in Patna.

The land has been granted on a 99-year lease for a token annual rent of ₹1.

B.R. Naidu said a TTD team will soon hold discussions with the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation and finalise steps for the temple’s construction.