Bigg Boss Fame Shiva Jyothi Remarks on Tirumala Annaprasadam Draw Ire Online

Tirupati: A video of a television anchor and Telugu Bigg Boss Season 3 contestant, Shiva Jyothi making comments about the annaprasadam at Tirumala has triggered public outrage after it resurfaced on social media. The clip, reportedly filmed during her visit to the hill shrine with her husband and friends, has renewed concerns over disrespectful content being shot in Tirumala despite repeated warnings from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In the video, recorded and posted by Shiva Jyothi herself, she is seen in the queue for Srivani trust-linked break darshan tickets as Srivari Sevaks distribute annaprasadam. She remarks to a companion, “We are taking costly prasadam in Tirumala… we are the richest beggars.” The comment has been widely condemned by devotees as an insult to the sacred offering made in the name of Lord Venkateswara.

As the clip went viral, devotees expressed anger, noting that annaprasadam is a divine service, not a “costly freebie.” They also criticised the continued filming of reels in Tirumala, often accompanied by insensitive commentary, despite clear instructions from the TTD to avoid such practices.

Following backlash, Shiva Jyothi issued a public apology on social media, saying her remarks were misinterpreted and that she never intended to hurt religious sentiments. “If anyone is hurt by my words, I sincerely apologise,” she said, adding that her reference to being “rich” was only because they were in the Rs 10,000 Srivani queue. She admitted it was a mistake to speak in that manner “knowingly or unknowingly.”

Despite the apology, devotees continue to demand strict action from the TTD against visitors who film reels or make derogatory remarks within the temple premises.