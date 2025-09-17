Big Relief To Farmers Who Have Given Assigned Lands To Capital Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has made a decision to provide relief to farmers who have given assigned lands to the people’s capital, Amaravati.

The assigned lands given to the CRDA under the land pooling system by the farmers and the returnable plots allotted to the landowners are being sold at a low price as they are mentioned as “assigned” in the land pooling ownership certificate.

The capital farmers have appealed to CRDA commissioner K. Kannababu that their flats are being sold at a low price because they are mentioned as “assigned” the land pooling ownership certificate. The CRDA commissioner has taken the request of the assigned farmers to the notice of the Chief Minister.

After examining their request, the Chief Minister has given instructions to remove the word 'assigned' from the Land Pooling Ownership Certificate issued by the government and to mention it as 'Patta Land'.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government has issued an official order changing the clause of Column No. 7 and Rule No. 11(4) of the Land Pooling Act 9.24.

Principal secretary (municipal administration department) S. Suresh Kumar has issued G.O. M.S. No. 187 to mention Patta Land instead of Assigned in the Land Pooling Ownership Certificate.