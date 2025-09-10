Big Push for Super Six Public Meeting

Anantapur: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the first public outreach programme of the TD-led alliance government, titled Super Six Super Hit, on the grounds of Srinagar Colony here on Wednesday.

Almost all MLAs, MPs, corporation chairpersons and directors from across the state – linked to the TD, BJP and Jana Sena would take part in the programme.

Helipads were set up about three km away from the public meeting venue. Most of the ministers and protocol leaders arrived here on Tuesday.

DGP Harish Gupta is overseeing the security arrangements. Additional forces, including inspectors and sub-inspectors from Krisha and Vizag areas in addition to the Rayalaseema region, have been deputed for the bandobast. Deployment of huge forces drawn from across the state is evident here, following the arrival of several prominent party leaders and ministers.

Kalyandurg MLA Surendrababu led the dais arrangements at Indraprastha open lands in Srinagar Colony, closer to NH 44 road. He said the venue would accommodate more than 3 lakh people, mainly women.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and BJP state unit president Madhav are the star attractions for the Super Six Super Hit meeting. They would explain to the huge gathering the implementation of the alliance government’s welfare schemes along with its developmental initiatives.

Anantapur city is full of flags of the TD, BJP and Janasena, mainly along the main routes and en route to the venue at Srinagar Colony from Sapthagiri Circle area and also on the NH 44 Road towards the service road of Ramnagar flyover.