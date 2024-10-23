Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP

Vijayawada: Former Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson and senior leader Vasireddy Padma resigned from the YSRCP on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the party president and former Chief Minister, Padma explained that she decided to quit the party due to the lack of genuine reflection on the recent electoral defeat.

She further criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to take responsibility for the party, the government, and the people.

Padma expressed disappointment with Jagan's leadership, stating that it lacked a human touch. She was particularly shocked by his approach of offering promotions to party members as if it were a corporate company.

"Jagan is introducing a 'good book' concept to deceive people. What we need is a heartfelt approach to win the trust of the public and party cadres, not just a polished image," she said. Despite having personal and policy differences, she remained loyal to the party like a disciplined leader, she added.