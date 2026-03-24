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BIE Releases Admission Schedule for Intermediate Courses

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 7:41 PM IST

The sale of application forms will begin on April 1

BIE Releases Admission Schedule for Intermediate Courses
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued the admission schedule for two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams for the academic year 2026–27.

BIE director P. Ranjit Basha, in a release on Tuesday, informed students and parents about the enrolment process.

As per the schedule, the sale of application forms will begin on April 1, admissions will commence from April 6, and the process will be completed by June 1.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP Board of Intermediate Education Admissions intermediate course vijayawada 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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