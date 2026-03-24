BIE Releases Admission Schedule for Intermediate Courses

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued the admission schedule for two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams for the academic year 2026–27.

BIE director P. Ranjit Basha, in a release on Tuesday, informed students and parents about the enrolment process.

As per the schedule, the sale of application forms will begin on April 1, admissions will commence from April 6, and the process will be completed by June 1.