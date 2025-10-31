AP CM Naidu, Wife Bhuvaneswari to London on Nov 1

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his personal tour, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, is scheduled to leave for London on Saturday night.

NTR Trust managing trustee and Heritage Foods managing director Nara Bhuvaneswari will receive the Distinguished Fellowship 2025 award from the Institute of Directors, London, on November 4 at the Global Convention Hall. She will also be honoured with the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for Heritage Foods.

The Institute of Directors, London, will present the awards in recognition of her contributions to corporate leadership and social empowerment. Notable past recipients include former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group co-chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre chairperson Rajashree Birla, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority MD Saeed Mohammed, and Hero Enterprises chairman Sanjeev Goenka.

Bhuvaneswari will receive the Golden Peacock Award as the managing director of Heritage Foods for its outstanding corporate governance under the FMC division.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate in several engagements in London, including meetings with industrialists and NRIs to invite them to the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. He is expected to return to Amaravati on November 6.