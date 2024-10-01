Bhuvaneswari Dismisses Political Ambitions

KAKINADA: N. Bhuvaneswari, the managing trustee of the NTR Memorial Trust and wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has firmly dismissed rumors about her or her daughter-in-law, N. Brahmani, entering politics.

While inaugurating the NTR Memorial Trust Blood Bank in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, Bhuvaneswari clarified that both she and Brahmani are committed to their philanthropic endeavours through the trust.

She emphasised that Brahmani, as Managing Director of the NTR Trust, is actively working to expand the trust’s services to tribal areas.

Bhuvaneswari expressed her gratitude to the people of Rajamahendravaram for their unwavering support during Chandrababu Naidu’s 53-day imprisonment. She highlighted the trust’s establishment of a fourth blood bank in the city as a token of appreciation for their kindness.

The NTR Memorial Trust has made significant contributions to healthcare and education. Bhuvaneswari mentioned that the trust has collected over 4.08 lakh units of blood, distributed scholarships worth ` 2 crore, and organised 13,542 health camps.

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding the Tirumala laddu issue, Bhuvaneswari expressed her disappointment and concern. She emphasised that as a devout devotee of Lord Venkateswara, she was deeply saddened by the allegations of adulteration.Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary praised the NTR Trust for its invaluable contributions to healthcare and education, particularly through the Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital.