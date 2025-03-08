Bhuvaneswari Calls for Tech-Driven Sustainable Growth

Vijayawada: Addressing an international conference organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India for International Women’s Day, Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, advocated technology-driven sustainable growth.

She emphasised how advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and renewable energy could help women entrepreneurs build successful, eco-friendly businesses. Highlighting a crucial turning point where technology and sustainability intersect, she stressed the need to make these tools accessible to all.

She underlined the role of Industry 4.0, with smart automation and circular economy models, in fostering business growth while minimising environmental impact. Encouraging entrepreneurs to embrace innovation, she said such technologies enhance efficiency, create jobs, and drive long-term success.

Bhuvaneswari also raised concerns over rising cybercrime, warning that even tech professionals and law enforcement officials were vulnerable to online fraud. She urged people to be more vigilant and called for stronger digital awareness and cybersecurity education.