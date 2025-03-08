 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Bhuvaneswari Calls for Tech-Driven Sustainable Growth

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
8 March 2025 9:53 PM IST

Bhuvaneswari also raised concerns over rising cybercrime, warning that even tech professionals and law enforcement officials were vulnerable to online fraud. She urged people to be more vigilant and called for stronger digital awareness and cybersecurity education.

Bhuvaneswari Calls for Tech-Driven Sustainable Growth
x
Women Entrepreneurs Representatives felicitation Nara Bhuvaneswari at the International Conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. (By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Addressing an international conference organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India for International Women’s Day, Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, advocated technology-driven sustainable growth.

She emphasised how advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and renewable energy could help women entrepreneurs build successful, eco-friendly businesses. Highlighting a crucial turning point where technology and sustainability intersect, she stressed the need to make these tools accessible to all.

She underlined the role of Industry 4.0, with smart automation and circular economy models, in fostering business growth while minimising environmental impact. Encouraging entrepreneurs to embrace innovation, she said such technologies enhance efficiency, create jobs, and drive long-term success.

Bhuvaneswari also raised concerns over rising cybercrime, warning that even tech professionals and law enforcement officials were vulnerable to online fraud. She urged people to be more vigilant and called for stronger digital awareness and cybersecurity education.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CM Chandrababu Naidu Bhuvaneswari international conference artificial intelligence 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X