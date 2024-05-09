Bhuvaneswari Asks People To Protect AP's Future By Voting Against YSRC

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam (TD) party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, appealed to people to exercise their franchise judiciously and safeguard the future of Andhra Pradesh from the misrule and corrupt practices of the ruling YSRC dispensation.

Addressing public rallies during her election campaign in Kuppam on Wednesday, Bhuvaneswari accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and ruling party leaders of plundering the state through illegal activities such as sand mining, illicit liquor trade, ganja smuggling and granite operations.

The former CM’s spouse alleged that the YSRC government has been suppressing voices of dissent by filing false cases and resorting to attacks and even murders of TD leaders and cadres. She reminded that the state government has been cracking down on people who try to raise their voice against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Claiming that Jagan has made looting the state a habit, Bhuvaneswari said the CM brought in the AP Land Titling Act with an ulterior motive of grabbing poor people's lands. She urged the public to support Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, who are spearheading the fight against anarchy, irregularities and injustice prevailing under the YSRC rule.

Accompanied by her brother Nandamuri Rama Krishna, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, and other party leaders, Bhuvaneswari campaigned in various villages of Ramakuppam and Kuppam mandals, asking voters to exercise their franchise in favour of Naidu to protect the future of the state.