Bhupathiraju Gives Away Job Letters to 392 Candidates at Visakhapatnam Rozgar Mela

Visakhapatnam: Minister of state for heavy industries and steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Verma gave away employment letters to 392 candidates at the Rozgar Mela held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivasa Varma highlighted that India was currently one of the youngest nations in the world. He emphasised that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was steadfastly bound to creating more employment opportunities and has accelerated the recruitment process through "mission-mode" drives. The minister noted that the Rozgar Mela has evolved into an institution, streamlining recruitments and ensuring transparency for the youth.

He remarked that providing extensive employment opportunities to the youth through the promotion of the MSME sector, along with "Make in India" and "Made in India" initiatives, is contributing to the country's economic development. He congratulated the new recruits and urged them to serve the nation with dignity and integrity and actively participate in the journey of nation-building.

The Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations across the country.