Bhumana Slams TTD For Halting Vedaparayanadar Interviews

TIRUPATI: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRC spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy condemned the alleged suspension of interviews for the recruitment of Vedaparayanadars in TTD, which were scheduled to commence on Thursday.

Bhumana recalled that during his tenure as TTD chief, 700 Vedaparayanadar posts were created to promote Vedic recitation and preserve Hindu traditions. He noted that the interviews were to be conducted under the supervision of deputy executive officer Govindarajan, with the support of Krishna Yajurveda scholar Phaniyagneswara Yajulu.

He alleged that current TTD chairman B.R. Naidu had intentionally stalled the process and sidelined Govindarajan, whom he described as an honest officer. “If 700 Vedaparayanadars were appointed, it would benefit all temples by ensuring Vedic chanting,” Bhumana said. He claimed that the recruitment was being halted to favour certain individuals and called it a conspiracy.

The YSRC leader further criticised Naidu for using complaints and letters as excuses to stop the recruitment. “This denial of opportunities has caused distress to the Brahmin community, which was hoping for recognition through these posts,” he added.

Bhumana urged TTD to honour its earlier decision and resume the recruitment process in the interest of preserving Hindu traditions. He also dismissed the chairman’s claims of being blackmailed as baseless. “Even if you surround me with 600 people, I will not be afraid. If you live in a glass house, throwing stones will only harm you,” he remarked.





