Bhumana slams Naidu-Pawan duo's insatiable power hunger

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is also a chairman and a member of the legislative assembly for YSRC, criticised TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan. He said they are only interested in getting power and use dishonest ways to trick the public with false promises.During a campaign in Tirupati on Wednesday, Karunakar Reddy said that the main goal of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan is to have control through dictatorship, without caring about the people's welfare. He also claimed that Naidu joined with Jana Sena and BJP in a partnership because he was afraid to run by himself and wanted to keep deceiving the public.Karunakar Reddy also criticised Pawan Kalyan's political experience, saying that even after being in politics for a decade, he still couldn't get the public's support. He suggested that Pawan Kalyan only joined with Naidu for personal benefits. He even accused Pawan Kalyan of taking a bribe of Rs 30 crore to give the Jana Sena Tirupati ticket to Arani Srinivasu.Making fun of the opposition leaders' recent visit to Tirupati city, Bhumana said that they couldn't explain their plans well and left quickly, showing they didn't really care about the people. He warned the voters not to be tricked by the opposition's dishonest tactics and false promises, and asked them to support Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister and Bhumana Abhinay as their MLA in the upcoming elections.