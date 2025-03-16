Bhumana slams government over Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram demolition

Tirupati: Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy strongly criticised the alliance government for the demolition of Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel constituency of Kadapa district, accusing it of jeopardising the sanctity of holy shrines.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, the YSRC district president pointed out the contrasting reactions within the ruling alliance, highlighting ideological differences among its allies. Bhumana noted that while TD general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh tendered an apology following public outrage and assured reconstruction of the temple, forest minister Pawan Kalyan, who repeatedly vowed to protect Sanatana Dharma, remained silent. He further questioned the inaction by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and coalition partner BJP on the issue.

Bhumana railed against endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy’s justification that the demolition was necessary as the temple was located within a tiger reserve. “If this logic is applied, will the government spare Srisailam, which also falls in the same category?” he asked. The differing stances of Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, he argued, reflect the internal contradictions within the coalition.

The YSRC leader also recalled past incidents in the TD regime, citing the controversy over Tirupati temple Laddu, which had drawn Supreme Court’s intervention. He accused Naidu of attempting to politicise temple affairs to target Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He mentioned incidents of red sanders smuggling and unauthorised entry into temple, asserting that the coalition government has failed to uphold the sanctity of Tirupati and other religious places in the state. The Srivari Kalyanam tradition was first initiated during Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy’s tenure, he noted and dismissed any claims of it being a new initiative under Naidu’s leadership.