Bhumana Appears Before Police in TTD Goshala Case

Tirupati: YSRC leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appeared before Sri Venkateswara University campus police regarding his remarks on alleged cow deaths at the TTD Goshala.

The case was filed following a complaint by TTD board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who claimed Bhumana’s statements were misleading.

Questioned for over two hours, Bhumana maintained his remarks were evidence-based and accused political rivals of maligning him.

He described allegations of corruption during his tenure as politically motivated, emphasizing that his comments aimed to highlight cattle neglect and ensure accountability within TTD operations while safeguarding the institution’s integrity.