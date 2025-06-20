Bhumana Accuses TTD of Undermining Traditions; Temple Body Rejects Allegations

Tirupati: Former TTD chairman and YSRC leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has alleged that a senior official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is attempting to undermine age-old Vedic traditions at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

At a press conference on Friday, Bhumana claimed that Vedic scholars are being deliberately discouraged and disrespected, with their chanting being dismissed as irrelevant. He further alleged that the NDA-backed administration is eroding long-standing Sanatana Dharma practices.

He noted that 26 out of the 56 sanctioned Vedic scholar posts remain vacant and criticised recent screening of hereditary archakas as unjustified. He also said the TTD had issued notices to peethas for their religious activities, including homams and Annadanam.

Additionally, he objected to the introduction of AI-based queue management, claiming it has inconvenienced pilgrims.

In response, TTD termed the allegations baseless. In an official statement, it said Vedic chanting hours had been increased and priests were receiving due respect. The notices issued were based on court directions concerning land encroachments.

TTD also clarified that the use of technology, such as new crowd management systems and enhanced security protocols in Parakamani, was improving transparency and pilgrim experience.