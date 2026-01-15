Bhogi Lights Up Nellore And Prakasam With Faith And Festivity

Nellore: A blend of tradition and devotion marked Bhogi celebrations across SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts on Wednesday, as thousands welcomed the harvest festival with bonfires, prayers and a strong sense of community.

People rose before dawn to light Bhogi bonfires in front of their homes, throwing old household items into the flames to symbolise the casting away of the past and the start of a new, hopeful year. Despite the winter chill, families and neighbours gathered around the fires, while children joined in the festivities and elders reflected on the significance of the harvest festival.

Temples across both districts witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. In Nellore, the Sri Ayyappa Swamy temple drew hundreds in the evening to coincide with the Makara Jyothi ritual at Sabarimala. Amid the chanting of “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”, priest Ramchandra Bhatt lit large quantities of camphor, creating a glowing sacred flame that filled the shrine with spiritual fervour. Special ghee Abhishekams were also performed as part of the Makara Sankranti observances.

Temple committee president G. Seshagiri Rao said all arrangements were made to ensure smooth darshan for devotees.