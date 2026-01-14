Bhogi Bonfires Mark Protest At Gowada Sugar Factory

VISAKHAPATNAM: Farmers and workers protesting at the Gowada Sugar Factory marked Bhogi Day by lighting bonfires at their protest camp on Tuesday, drawing attention to their demands for payment of dues and modernisation of the cooperative factory. The agitation entered its 13th day.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and CITU addressed the gathering and urged the government to act immediately. Karri Apparao, president of the Rythu Sangham in Anakapalle district, said the district collector, who is also the factory’s chairman, had failed to convene a general body meeting or respond to representations from protest leaders.

V.V. Srinivas Rao, CITU Anakapalle district president, criticised the NDA coalition government for not releasing funds for the modernisation of the factory. He said the refusal to allocate `100 crore had affected the functioning of the unit and delayed payments to farmers and workers.

The factory has not cleared cane dues or paid salaries for the 2024–25 season, leaving growers and employees in financial distress. Protest leaders warned that without immediate government intervention, the state’s only cooperative sugar factory could face closure.