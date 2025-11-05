Bhogapuram Airport's Trial Run Next Month, Says Rammohan Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarau Rammohan Naidu has announced that work on the Bhogapuram international airport was completed by 91.7 per cent and the aviation facility’s trial run would be done next month.

The minister, along with Vizianagaram MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu, visited the airport and assessed the progress of the work on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the Bhogapuram airport was being developed to reflect the culture and traditions of north Andhra. Some5-star hotels are also coming up there and “we are making efforts to get the aviation university close to the airport.”

“Our goal is to create employment opportunities for the local people,’’ the minister said, adding that the development would pick up pace in the region.Taxiways and runways are being developed quickly and with quality.

He said talks were on with some airlines companies to start flights from Bhogapuram and urged IndiGo to set up their hub at this new facility.

Rammohan Naidu said his ministry was inviting aviation-related companies to the CII Partnership summit in Visakhapatnam next week. “We are inviting Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate this airport,’’ he said.

He said skill development centres would be set up in Srikakulam and Bhogapuram.