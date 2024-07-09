Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inspected the ongoing developmental activities at the Bhogapuram Airport on Tuesday and stated that that the airport project would meet its targeted completion date by 2026, underlining its potential to generate employment for approximately 600,000 individuals once operational.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to have an inspection of the airport's work progress on Thursday. The Union minister emphasised the strategic significance of the Bhogapuram airport, describing it as the “linchpin for the development of North-Andhra region.”

"The Bhogapuram airport holds immense promise not only for the people of North Andhra but also for fostering economic ties with neighbouring states like Odisha," Ram Mohan Naidu remarked during the inspection.

Highlighting the keenness of Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on the airport's development, the Union minister promised that clearances from the Central government would be expedited to ensure timely completion of the project.

"The work on the terminal building would be completed by December, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to propel North Andhra's economic growth," he stated.

The CM’s visit is scheduled after his visit to the Polavaram Left Main Canal near Darlapudi in Visakhapatnam district the same day. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and district administrative heads inspected the region in Anakapalli.

Naidu would arrive at Darlapudi via helicopter from Visakhapatnam airport on June 11 and will proceed straight to Bhogapuram airport.