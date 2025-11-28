Bhimavaram Starts Drive To Clear Roadside Encroachments

KAKINADA: Bhimavaram Municipal authorities have launched an encroachment removal drive after identifying severe traffic congestion caused by illegal occupation of roads and footpaths. Several traders have been setting up boards, displaying goods on tables and carrying out business on road margins.

Recently, West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Bhimavaram municipal commissioner K. Ramachandra Reddy and other officials conducted a bike inspection of the town. The Collector instructed officials to remove all encroachments and clear the roads for smooth traffic flow.

Ramachandra Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that roadside and footpath encroachments are being cleared and the drive will continue for three more days. He said the removal would widen roads and ease congestion.

However, some residents expressed doubts over whether the drive would be taken to its logical conclusion, noting that previous attempts were halted midway as Bhimavaram is a politically sensitive town.