Bhimavaram Police Arrest 8 Rowdy Sheeters

KAKINADA: The Bhimavaram II Town police on Tuesday arrested 8 persons and seized knives and cell phones from them.

The gang was accused of attacking a group of persons who were coming out of the court premises in Bhimavaram on February 27.

Bhimavaram DSP Raghuvir Vishnu told the media that a fight was going on for the past few years for supremacy between two groups of rowdy sheeters. On February 27, the Devara Govinda Rao group attacked the Rowthu Raghu group in front of the court complex. They were coming out of the court after seeking an adjournment of a case.

The DSP said, “The rowdy sheeter groups were having some financial transactions. They have been fighting for supremacy since 2002. Rowthu Yesu was murdered in 2022. In retaliation, in September, 2023, the Rowthu Raghu group attacked Bevara Vijayababu and Bevara Govinda Rao, while they were going by bike. Vijayababu died in the attack.

Later on February 27, the Bevara Govinda Rao group made an attempt to kill Rowthu Raghu but the police rescued him.

On Monday night, when the Devara -accused were trying to run away after seeing the police, a two-town police team nabbed them and seized the knives and other materials.

The four accused are facing 16 cases in various police stations in the state, the SP said.