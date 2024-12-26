Bhavani Deeksha Mahotsavam Concludes Smoothly

Vijayawada: The Bhavani Deeksha Viramana Mahotsavam, organised under the auspices of NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha, concluded here on Thursday with the Vijayawada municipal corporation (VMC) ensuring seamless arrangements.

On Thursday, VMC commissioner H. M. Dhyanachandra commended the staff for their tireless efforts and effective execution of responsibilities that resulted in smooth completion of the Deeksha rituals.

Dhyanachandra said, 1,400 sanitation workers worked tirelessly under the supervision of 104 senior staff for waste management. Conveyor belts were used to collect and transport Bhavani Deeksha garments and other waste to the Excel plant for disposal.

During the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana Mahotsavam, nearly 750 tons of solid waste was collected and processed. To assist devotees, six free cloakrooms were set up to store belongings, including footwear.

The commissioner said during the event, approximately 10 lakh water bottles and 6.5 lakh water packets were distributed to Bhavani devotees. Furthermore, 200 temporary toilets were installed at 15 locations and regularly maintained to prevent inconvenience, he said.

A command control room was set up at the VMC to monitor the water supply to ensure timely refilling of tanks and drums. A team of 300 engineering staff worked round-the-clock to manage drinking water supply and toilet maintenance, he explained.

Meanwhile, Sri Durga Malleslwara Swamy Varla Devasthanam executive officer (EO) K. S. Rama Rao appreciated the services of NTR district police in successfully conducting the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana Mahotsavam for five days. At a meeting, EO Rama Rao felicitated police commissioner S. V. Rajasekhar Babu and other officials.