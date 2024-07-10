Bhatti, Sridhar Babu offer prayers to goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakiladri

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister Sridhar Babu and Congress Working Committee member Gidugu Rudra Raju offered prayers at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakiladri on Tuesday.

They were accorded a warm welcome by the temple’s endowment officer, the district revenue officer and the district administration. Temple priests Mallaiah Shastry and others presented Poorna Kumbham and welcomed them.

The temple authorities presented a framed photo of Goddess Kanaka Durga to the leaders after they offered special prayers at the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka said he prayed to the goddess to bestow her blessings on Telugu people living across the world. “I have prayed for the prosperity and safety of Telangana state under the people’s government (Indiramma Rajyam). I have also prayed for the comprehensive development of Telangana and get abundant rains and a good crop for farmers,” Vikramarka claimed.

Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu was in Vijayawada to participate in the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, organised by the APCC on Monday.