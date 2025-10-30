Bhatti Clears Rs 303 Cr Pending Overseas Scholarship Dues

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed finance department officials to immediately release Rs 303 crore towards pending Overseas Scholarship dues for SC, ST, BC, OC, and Minority students. He instructed that all pending amounts from 2022 to date be cleared in one go.

The Deputy CM’s directive has brought relief and joy to thousands of families who had been struggling with long-standing delays. Many students from poor and middle-class backgrounds travelled abroad under the Overseas Scholarship Scheme with the hope of pursuing higher education and improving their economic conditions.

However, the non-release of funds since the previous BRS government’s tenure had left students and their parents in deep financial and emotional distress. While scholarships were withheld, students also faced additional challenges due to new restrictions in countries such as the US and the UK.

Students abroad are now encountering increasing financial burdens, with limited opportunities to study and work simultaneously. Rising living and education costs, coupled with mounting educational loans, have worsened their hardships.

Recognising the seriousness of the issue, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka prioritised the matter and ordered the immediate clearance of all pending Overseas Scholarship dues, ensuring timely support to students pursuing education overseas.