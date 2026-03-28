Bhaskar Reddy Appointed GSTAT Vice President for AP

VIJAYAWADA: Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy, judicial member of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Vijayawada Bench, has been appointed vice president of the GSTAT Andhra Pradesh State Bench. The appointment was made by the President of India as part of a nationwide exercise.

The designation follows Office Order No. 01/2026 dated March 23, 2026, issued under Section 109(7) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, under which 22 judicial members across the country have been named vice presidents to strengthen leadership and expedite GST dispute resolution.

Bhaskar Reddy, a senior advocate of the Telangana high court, is an expert in GST, central excise, customs and sales tax laws, with extensive experience in tax litigation before courts and tribunals.

Officials said the appointment is expected to improve the efficiency of appellate mechanisms and strengthen the functioning of the GSTAT in Andhra Pradesh.