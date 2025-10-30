Bharath Urges Public Cooperation For Kurnool Road Widening Project

KURNOOL: Minister for industries and commerce T.G. Bharath has appealed to land and building owners to extend their cooperation for the proposed road widening project from Kids World to Budhawarpet Bridge in Kurnool city.

Addressing affected property owners at a meeting held on Thursday, the minister said traffic congestion in the city was increasing day by day, making road expansion essential for smooth vehicular movement. He noted that the widening work from Kids World to Budhawarpet Bridge had been pending for several years, and with the cooperation of affected owners, it could be completed quickly.

Bharath stated that around 180 properties would be affected, with the existing road expanded to a width of 50 feet. In the first phase, a 175-metre stretch would be taken up for widening. He assured that affected property owners would receive fair compensation.

The minister added that transferable development rights (TDR) bonds worth four times the value of the property would be issued to land losers, while the roads and buildings department would compensate for damaged structures. Those losing their properties entirely would be allotted alternative plots within the city limits.

He assured that officials would address all concerns raised by the owners and urged them to cooperate, saying the government aimed to ensure justice for all. Bharath called upon citizens to support the initiative for the overall development of Kurnool city.