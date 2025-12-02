Bharath Seeks From Centre New Bus Safety Law

KURNOOL: AP Industries and Commerce minister T.G. Bharath has requested union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari to bring in a new passenger bus safety law to prevent continuing accidents.

In this regard, Bharath met the union minister in New Delhi on Tuesday along with Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju.

During the meeting, the AP minister highlighted the recent passenger bus accidents across the country, including the one near Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district in which several passengers lost their lives after the bus caught fire. Bharath said Nitin Gadkari responded positively to the proposal for a new safety law.

The AP minister brought to the union minister’s notice the need to implement the proposed Kurnool-Ballari National Highway and other key regional road connectivity projects. Bharath said these are crucial to ease traffic, boost trade and improve interstate connectivity.

Later, the AP minister met union Defence minister Rajnath Singh and invited him to lay the foundation stone for several major defence manufacturing projects in the state. These include a Defence Energetics and Ammunition Filling Complex of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited at Madakasira, an artillery shell and multimode hand grenade unit by HFCL at Donakonda, a propellant and weapon system integration facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited, and an underwater weapons and torpedo manufacturing unit at Anakapalli.

The defence minister has assured full support for fast tracking these projects, Bharath said.