Bharath Praise CM’s Support To Onion Growers Amid Heavy Rains

Kurnool: Industries minister T.G. Bharath said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced cash assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for onion farmers, providing much-needed relief amid heavy rains and falling prices. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he thanked the CM on behalf of the farmers and noted that Chandrababu Naidu had been reviewing the difficulties faced by onion growers from the very beginning, taking timely and appropriate decisions. He expressed confidence that the coalition government would always support farmers and assured that no farmer would suffer losses during its tenure.

Meanwhile, roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy said it was commendable that the government approved Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance for onion farmers in the joint Kurnool district. Although this decision would impose an additional burden of Rs 100 crore on the government, the welfare of farmers remains a top priority. The aid will benefit 24,218 farmers cultivating onions on 45,278 acres during the Kharif season. He also criticised the previous YSRCP government for ignoring the hardships of onion farmers.