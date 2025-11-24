Bharath Announces ₹50 Crore Knowledge Centre

Kurnool: Industries minister T.G. Bharath said doctors from Kurnool Medical College, who are currently working abroad, have come forward to establish a Knowledge Centre in Kurnool with an investment of ₹ 50 crore. He urged officials to identify suitable land for the project. The minister participated in a review meeting at the government general hospital on Monday and discussed the development of the hospital and medical college.

He instructed officials to introduce paperless services at GGH by using NextGen software so that all medical services are available digitally. He directed NIC officials to arrange the required computers, printers, and technical training for staff. Bharath stressed that patients should not be referred outside the hospital for tests or medicines and that they must receive all necessary treatment within the hospital.

The minister also issued instructions to ensure uninterrupted electricity in the hospital. He contacted APSPDCL officials and asked them to assign an electrical engineer to the hospital and ensure that the generators function automatically during power cuts. Hospital superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu briefed the minister on ongoing works, including a 50-bed critical care ward, parking facilities, CCTV camera installation, oxygen pipeline works, and improved sanitation. He also informed that two dialysis machines were recently added and that measures are being taken to keep animals away from the premises. Further, the minister thanked the hospital administration for constructing four rooms at a cost of ₹ 41 lakh, with support from the TGV Foundation, which his family runs. Kurnool Medical College principal Dr K. Chitti Narasamma and others attended the review meeting.