Bharat Urges People to Utilise Govt Healthcare Services

KURNOOL: Industries, commerce and food processing minister T.G. Bharat has urged people to make full use of the medical services provided by the government and emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare.

Speaking at the launch of the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccination programme at the A-Camp Primary Health Centre in Kurnool town on Tuesday, the minister said the vaccine, aimed at preventing cervical cancer, is being provided free of cost to girls aged between 14 and 15 years.

He said the vaccine, which costs around ₹4,000 in the market, is being administered free by the government. The vaccine has undergone extensive testing and has shown a success rate of about 96 per cent. The minister called upon people to spread awareness so that all eligible girls can benefit from the programme.

Bharat said the vaccination drive was launched last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

He added that the district administration has planned to vaccinate around 30,000 girls under the initiative.