Bharat Sindhu MSME Park Phase-1 Completed: MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Monday stated that the first phase of the Bharat Sindhu MSME Park at Amancherla village had been completed. Calling it the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream, he said the initiative was aimed at generating employment for local youth.

Speaking to this correspondent after visiting the park along with in-charge mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, the MLA said the industrial park was named “Bharat Sindhu MSME Park” as the initiative was conceptualised when “Operation Sindoor” by Indian Army was underway. The first phase of the project has been completed across 30 acres at a cost of Rs.7 crore, he said, adding that the second phase would soon be launched on another 30 acres. “My only aspiration is to create job opportunities for unemployed youth in Nellore Rural constituency,” the MLA stated.

“Despite repeatedly urging the then chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when I was with the YSRC, the project did not move forward,” he said. Sridhar Reddy thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh for taking up the project upon his request.

Highlighting the region’s industrial potential, the MLA said nearly 500 acres of land are available in the vicinity. Efforts are underway to secure forest clearances to utilise the land for industrial purposes, he added. In-charge mayor Roop Kumar Yadav said the park’s completion reflects the coalition government’s commitment to rural industrial growth and employment generation.