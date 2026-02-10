Bhakta Kannappa Dhwajarohanam Marks Start Of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams At Srikalahasti

TIRUPATI: The annual Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple commenced on Tuesday with the performance of the traditional Ankurarpana ritual, marked by the ceremonial Dhwajarohanam of Bhakta Kannappa.

The sacred rituals were held on Magha Shuddha Ashtami in the presence of a large gathering of devotees. In accordance with age-old temple traditions, Bhakta Kannappa, revered as the foremost devotee of Lord Vayulinga, was offered the first puja, formally heralding the Mahashivaratri festivities at Srikalahasti.

The Dhwajarohanam ceremony was conducted in the evening in a devotional atmosphere. As per ritual practice, the ceremony symbolised the formal invitation extended to the Ashta Dikpalakas, deities and sages to witness and bless the Brahmotsavams.

The festival idol of Bhakta Kannappa was first decorated at the Alankara Mandapam, where special prayers were performed by temple priests and Vedic scholars. The idol was later taken out in a traditional procession to the Bhakta Kannappa shrine atop the Kailasa Giri hillock. Temple officials, archakas and Vedic scholars carried sacred materials and silk garments as the procession moved amid mangala vadyams and chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

At the Bhakta Kannappa temple, Kalasa Sthapana and special pujas were performed, following which the ceremonial flag was hoisted on the Dhwajasthambam amid Vedic chanting. The ritual formally marked the Ankurarpana of the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams, with a large number of devotees participating.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy said the Brahmotsavams were being conducted strictly in accordance with tradition and expressed hope that the festival would conclude smoothly with the blessings of Lord Siva. He said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure hassle-free darshan of Lord Siva and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika during the festival.

Temple chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, BJP State vice-president Kola Anand Kumar, executive officer T Bapi Reddy, temple board members, officials and devotees were present.