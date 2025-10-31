Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanthi To Be Celebrated As AP State Festival On November 8

Savitha said that Kanakadasa, a revered philosopher, composer, and social reformer, inspired people to rise above social discrimination and caste barriers through his teachings and poems. “Honouring such a visionary by declaring his Jayanthi a state festival is a proud and historic moment,” she stated.

Savitha added that official orders regarding the celebrations would be issued within two days, directing district administrations to observe the festival across Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the minister appreciated the government’s decision to release `60 crore for the completion of pending BC hostels and Gurukulam buildings, reinforcing its commitment to welfare and education.