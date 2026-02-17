Bhajan Clubbing Emerges As Viral Alternative To Conventional Nightlife

Visakhapatnam: In dimly lit venues where DJs typically spin electronic tracks, a new kind of high is taking over - one fuelled not by alcohol but by ancient devotional chants with DJs.

"Bhajan clubbing," a rapidly growing movement that blends traditional kirtan with electronic music and energetic dancing, is offering young people a spiritual alternative to conventional nightlife.

The innovative concept drew more than 2000 attendees, predominantly youth, to its most recent event in Visakhapatnam.

The alcohol-free, drug-free gatherings are now set to expand across the state, with events planned for the Vizianagaram district on March 21 and another in Vizag in May.

Bhavika Patel, creative head and organiser of the movement, told Deccan Chronicle that "Bhajans have ancient roots, from a time when people used to gather at mandirs to sit and chant devotional songs. That culture has largely vanished. "We're bringing back those old traditions but with a modern twist, a youth style where DJ elements have been added."

The events feature traditional chants such as "Om Namah Shivaya" and "Hare Krishna," set to the rhythm of harmoniums, manjiras and dhols, blended with modern electronic beats. Performed by the Nirvana Station Band, an NGO-affiliated group of nine young artists, the high-energy sessions run for approximately 3.5 hours.

"Without any drugs or alcohol, people think it's impossible to get a high, but participants get the high at these bhajans-- and naturally," Bhavika Patel explained. "This type of high is called 'Satwik high.'"

The initiative has struck a chord across generations. Bhavya, an intermediate student, said she plans to attend the next event after hearing positive reviews from friends. "It's different. One of my friends went for the show and said the bhajans are held in a peaceful environment with servings of prasadam. It's a unique way to learn about devotional culture."

For 67-year-old Nagamani, a retired railway employee, the events evoke cherished memories. "In earlier days, my mother and I used to go to the mandir in our village, where people gathered in the evening to sing songs and chant. We didn't have many entertainment options then, maybe just the radio at particular timings," she recalled.

"Nowadays, kids aren't aware of all this. In this modern generation, everyone sits in their nuclear families watching TV. These events really help the upcoming generation and even us who stay at home. Apart from temples, this is something truly good,” she said."