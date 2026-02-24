Beware of Job Fraudsters, SP Cautions Unemployed

KURNOOL: Kurnool superintendent of police Vikrant Patil cautioned unemployed youth against falling prey to job fraudsters promising jobs in government and private sectors in return for money. He said complaints were being received every Monday at the public grievance forum from victims cheated by middlemen.

Fraudsters are luring youth with fake offers of jobs in the forest department, courts, banks, power, revenue, irrigation and agriculture departments, besides staff nurse, junior assistant, computer operator and software posts, he said.

The SP made it clear that government jobs are secured only through competitive examinations and merit, while private jobs follow due recruitment procedures. He urged youth not to pay money to anyone for jobs and report such agents to police by dialing 112/100 service. Strict action would be taken against offenders, he said.