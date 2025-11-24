Beware of Fake Temple Websites: Officials

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Trust Board chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu and executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao advised devotees to use only official websites for booking accommodation and tickets for various paid services and darshan at the temple.

They said on Monday that devotees can reserve accommodation and book tickets for all Arjita Sevas, Sparsha Darshanam, Special Darshanam and Atiseeghra Darshanam only through the official website of the endowments department — www.aptemples.ap.gov.in — or the Srisailam temple official website — www.srisaila devasthanam.org.

They clarified that during online booking through the official websites, no one from the temple or department will ever ask devotees to transfer money into a personal account through PhonePe or Google Pay. If anyone asks for such payments, devotees should immediately treat it as a cyber fraud, they cautioned.

The officials requested devotees to stay alert and not believe fake websites claiming to provide temple services. For any queries, devotees may contact the Temple Information Centre at 83339 01351/52/53.