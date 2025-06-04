‘Betrayal Day’ a Grand Success, Reflects Public Anger: YSRC

Vijayawada: Describing 'Betrayal Day' as a grand success reflecting the anger of people who felt let down by the coalition government’s unfulfilled promises, the YSRC stated that anti-incumbency has already taken root.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, party state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that despite police restrictions, the protest saw large-scale public participation. People voiced their dissent in unison over the discontinuation of existing schemes and the non-implementation of promised welfare programmes.

Reddy asserted that while Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy remained with the people even in opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu distanced himself from both the people and the state between 2019 and 2024. “The contrast is tangible,” he said, adding that the protest was only a mild reminder, and YSRC’s continued efforts in highlighting public grievances would pose a serious threat to the Telugu Desam Party.

He further criticised the coalition government for neglecting the health, medical, and agricultural sectors. The anger of the neglected beneficiaries fuelled the success of Betrayal Day, he added. “The police tried to restrict the protests and even attempted to control how they were held, but the people expressed their discontent nonetheless,” Reddy concluded.