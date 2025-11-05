‘Best Teachers’ to Visit Singapore on Educational Study Tour From Nov 27

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday directed officials to send 78 Best Teacher award recipients to Singapore for a week from November 27 to study the advanced teaching methodologies there.

Reviewing the functioning of the Education department on Wednesday, the minister said the teachers’ visit till December 2 would help them understand innovative teaching techniques, classroom environments and technology-driven learning practices in leading Singapore schools.

Lokesh said the teachers should submit a detailed report to him on how such practices could be implemented to improve the quality of education in Andhra Pradesh.

Marking Constitution Day on Nov 26, the education department would organise Student Assemblies across schools, he said.

Lokesh directed the authorities to hold the Mega Parent-Teacher Meet across the state in a festive atmosphere on December 5, similar to last year, with the participation of public representatives.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, the minister said the LEAP App was designed to help parents to regularly monitor their children’s academic progress. There must be an extensive awareness drive on its benefits. DEOs and Mandal Education Officers must visit schools regularly and ensure constant oversight of their performance.

He stressed the need to strengthen e-office functioning and said a 100-day action plan should be prepared for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in line with LEAP-1 guidelines.

Lokesh also announced steps to introduce Kadapa Model Smart Kitchens across the state to serve nutritious meals in schools. PARAKH and other national benchmarking tools must be implemented effectively.

The education minister advised officials to expedite the establishment of Bhavita Autism Support Centres with adequate infrastructure and faculty, taking into consideration recommendations made by the legislative committee. “You must motivate Class 8 students to compete for NMMS scholarships."

Aspects related to the setting up of a central library in Amaravati, strengthening of public libraries, and creating digital libraries in schools were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary (education) Kona Sasidhar, school education commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju and Samagra Shiksha state coordinator B Srinivasa Rao.