Best Possible Budget Amid Constraints: Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state government had presented the best possible Budget under prevailing circumstances, stressing that the state was gradually recovering from past financial damage.

Responding to criticism over the Budget, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh was slowly getting back on track despite inherited challenges of low revenue and high expenditure. He noted that the government was managing finances with the Centre’s cooperation and aimed to significantly improve the Budget within the next two to three years.

Naidu said agriculture and the services sector must generate higher revenues and asserted that Amaravati would take visible shape within three years. He highlighted improved connectivity to the capital through national highways, the western bypass, and proposed inner and outer ring roads, which would boost access and revenue.

Referring to Rayalaseema, Naidu said his government had transformed the region, citing investments of ₹30,000 crore in a horticulture hub and improved irrigation through projects such as Handri-Neeva. He claimed Rayalaseema now produces some of the country’s best-quality fruits, with strong demand for its pomegranates.

On governance, the Chief Minister said MLAs were being evaluated through sealed performance reports based on nine parameters. He maintained he would continue his firm approach, warning that non-performance would be detrimental to legislators themselves.

Naidu also praised IT Minister Nara Lokesh for independently handling his responsibilities, including branding initiatives such as promoting Mangalagiri sarees, while emphasising the importance of discipline, motivation and accountability in leadership.