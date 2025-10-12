Bereaved Families of Turakapalem Get CM’s Rs 5-Lakh Aid

Vijayawada: Responding swiftly to the sudden deaths reported in Turakapalem in Guntur district due to melioidosis, an infectious disease, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families.

Union Rural Development Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, accompanied by local MLA B. Ramanjaneyulu and Guntur district collector Tamim Ansaria, handed over the cheques to kin of the bereaved families on Sunday.

Dr. Chandrasekhar said, "State government has deployed expert medical teams in Turakapalem to collect blood samples and conduct tests. Under the supervision of health officials, over 61,000 tests have been conducted. Special wards have been set up at the Guntur General Hospital for providing treatment.”

The union minister pointed out that most of the deceased are elderly or middle-aged men. Every possible step is being taken to prevent further loss of lives. He assured that the government is considering providing employment or livelihood assistance to the affected families, if required.

MLA B. Ramanjaneyulu emphasised on the need for public awareness with regard to health issues. He said delay in diagnosis due to reliance on private hospitals had worsened some cases. Ramanjaneyulu thanked the CM for swiftly approving the aid.

Those present on the occasion included Jana Sena Party Guntur district president Gadde Venkateswara Rao, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Vijayalakshmi, other officials and public representatives.