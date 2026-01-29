Bengaluru–vijayawada Economic Corridor By 2027

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete National Highway projects worth ₹1.40 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh by 2029.

Reviewing the progress of NH and state road projects on Thursday, the chief minister underscored the need for time-bound execution of works to deliver tangible benefits to the public and the economy.

He emphasized that road infrastructure development should focus on substantially reducing freight and logistics costs. There must be accelerated execution of projects by national agencies and the central roads ministry, he said, and urged officials to position AP as a national benchmark for completing large-scale infrastructure works.

Naidu stressed the importance of expanding the National Highway network, increasing road density, and upgrading existing two-lane highways into four- and six-lane corridors.

He said roads must be planned strategically to connect ports and major economic centres, thereby strengthening the state’s logistics network. Ports at Mulapeta in Srikakulam district, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Krishnapatnam would be seamlessly linked with national highways. Hinterland connectivity would extend to neighbouring states to facilitate smooth cargo movement.

Noting that NH works worth ₹42,194 crore were currently under execution, the CM stressed that these projects be completed in a year’s time. He also said the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada economic corridor linking the capital Amaravati, should be completed by 2027. In addition, he sought the early preparation of DPR for the Kharagpur–Amaravati greenfield expressway.

Naidu said the timely completion of road projects would yield immediate economic and social benefits.

Officials, he said, must secure approvals and expedite works on priority road projects. They must promptly pursue the proposals pending with the Centre.

The chief minister also directed that road connectivity be strengthened along key corridors, including Nagpur–Vijayawada–Machilipatnam, Raipur–Amaravati, and links connecting Mulapeta Port with Jagdalpur and Raipur.

Calling for a comprehensive expansion of the state’s road network, he asked the Roads and Buildings department to roll out a clear action plan.

Officials explained that works were on to construct 6,054 km of roads at a cost of ₹2,500 crore. “Modern technologies are being adopted, including Danish fibre, waste plastic bitumen and nano-concrete technology developed by IIT Tirupati, on a pilot basis,” they said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that AP’s 45,000km of state and district roads should be completely pothole-free.

Naidu also stressed the need to mobilise adequate funds for road maintenance and to continuously monitor the road conditions by using RAMS technology. Under the PPP mode, 12 roads spanning 709km are proposed. Robust road construction be taken up in the combined East and West Godavari districts, he said.

The review meeting was attended by the roads minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, senior officials of the department and NH authorities.