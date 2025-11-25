Bengaluru: Telugu Student Found Murdered In Rented Room

Bengaluru/Annamayya District: A 21-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, pursuing a fourth-year BBA degree at Acharya College in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was found brutally murdered in her rented accommodation.

The victim, identified as Devisri, hailed from Bikkimvaripalle in Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district. The incident reportedly came to light after another student lodged a complaint at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station.

During preliminary investigation, police named Premavardhan, a youth from Peddakondamarki in Chowdepalle mandal of Chittoor district, as the prime suspect. He was reportedly close to the victim and is believed to have spent nearly eleven hours inside her room before leaving and locking it from the outside. Authorities suspect that Devisri was attacked with a sharp weapon, sustaining a fatal head injury.

Devisri was the daughter of Reddappa and Jagadamba, and her death has cast a pall of gloom over her native village. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while the motive behind the crime is yet to be established, and police have launched a search for the prime suspect.