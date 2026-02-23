Bengaluru Firm Loses Opportunity to Develop SV Museum in Tirumala

Tirupati: After years of repeated delays and missed timelines, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has withdrawn the permission given to a Bengaluru-based firm to modernise the outer gallery of the Sri Venkateswara (SV) Museum in Tirumala.

The modernisation work had been entrusted to MAP Systems, Bengaluru, in 2019, so that the history, traditions and services available for devotees at Lord Venkateswara’s Temple could be presented to the public in a more informative manner.

MAP Systems had offered to take up the task as a service to the Lord. TTD then issued a work order to the company in August 2019 to complete the work as part of the Srivari Seva by October 31, 2019.

MAP Systems commenced the work and partially completed civil, electrical and air-conditioning ducting works. However, it could not complete the work even though TTD granted multiple extensions to the company over the years, including during the Covid-19 period, with the deadline extended up to October 31, 2023.

However, the progress remained disappointing. The TTD Board, in its Resolution No. 561, stated that even after assurances to resume work from December 2024 and complete it by July 28, 2025, the company had not honoured its commitments.

When the board issued MAP Systems a show-cause notice in October 2025 in this regard, the firm expressed its willingness to restart work in the second week of November 2025. However, that did not happen.

This led to the TTD Board led by chairman B.R. Naidu taking up the matter. After examining the issue, the board decided to terminate MAP Systems from the task. At the same time, the board approved the proposal to entrust the works to any other interested donors willing to take up the task free of cost on a donation basis.

The process for identifying alternative donors is on.