Begging Kids Join Nellore’s VR School

Nellore: An inspection of the newly renovated VR High School by municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan remained normal until two kids, ragged and barefoot, walked into the school grounds and changed the tone of the day.

Commissioner Nandan had been conversing with the principal and staff when the children approached, hands folded, eyes filled with hope and desperation. “Sir… we live by begging on the streets. But we heard this school teaches even kids like us. Please let us in too; please sir…” the boys pleaded.

Their words moved everyone. They weren’t asking for just admission—they sought a future.

Overwhelmed, the commissioner gently responded, “This school had been built for children just like you. Bring any elder you know. Don’t be afraid. Come and join. This school is yours.” Nandan went on to write his phone number on a scrap of white paper and placed it in one of the boys’ hands.

Incidentally, the institution has already declared that its seats are full. There is an overwhelming demand for admission into the school. All eyes are now on the school’s management. Whether compassion finds room where bureaucracy claims there is no space.

The two children have been identified as Penchalaiah, 7 years, and Venkateswarlu, aged 6. While the whereabouts of Penchalaiah’s parents are unknown, Venkateswarlu’s parents work as rag pickers.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted commissioner Nandan, he disclosed that the two boys survive by collecting alms, eating at Anna Canteens, and sleeping in bus stands and railway stations. He expressed confidence over the duo securing admission in the VR school.

Jana Sena leader Pothuraju Tony first noticed the boys' interest in going to school.

“For the past few days, the boys have been quietly watching other children their age attending the VR High School and playing in the school grounds,” Tony told DC.