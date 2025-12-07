Beeda Slams Jagan’s Remarks On Former IAS, IPS Officers

Nellore: TD national general secretary and MLC Beeda Ravichandra criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his recent remarks on former IAS officer P. Krishnaiah and former IPS officer Gopinath Jetty, calling his language “disrespectful and arrogant.”

Speaking to the media at the TD office in Nellore on Sunday, Ravichandra said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s use of terms like vaadu and veedu reflected a “feudal mindset.” He said both Krishnaiah and Gopinath Jetty had come from humble families and earned widespread respect as honest and capable officers.





He noted that Krishnaiah had served as district collector in several districts, TTD executive officer, commissioner for education and fisheries, and later became India’s first executive secretary of the National Fisheries Development Board. He questioned how Jaganmohan Reddy could object to Krishnaiah’s appointment as pollution control board chairman when, during YSRC rule, he had appointed his own family members as chairpersons and vice-chancellors.

Ravichandra said the SIT probing alleged irregularities during the past government was formed with honest officers in line with Supreme Court guidelines. “Jagan Mohan Reddy is worried that the SIT will expose corruption and misuse of power during his rule,” he claimed.

He also said Jagan Mohan Reddy campaigned claiming to fight for the poor, yet now uses language that insults them. In contrast, he added, TD chief and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had always addressed Vijayamma and Sharmila respectfully.

Accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to intimidate even retired officials, Ravichandra warned that BC communities were prepared to respond if he did not withdraw his comments and apologise. He said the former chief minister’s conduct was unbecoming of a leader and that continuing such behaviour would further weaken YSRC in the Assembly.