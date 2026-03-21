Beeda Mastan Rao Refutes Allegations in Tamil Nadu Boats Row

Nellore: Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao Yadav has denied allegations circulating on social media regarding the Tamil Nadu fishing boats dispute near Juvvaladinne.

The dispute relates to an earlier incident in which fishermen from the Nellore region seized four Tamil Nadu fishing boats for allegedly entering Andhra Pradesh waters and docked them at Juvvaladinne harbour. The issue escalated after the boats reportedly went missing three days ago, leading to suspicions of involvement by certain individuals.

In a statement on Saturday, Mastan Rao said he had not held any discussions with officials or community leaders on the issue over the past eight months. He said fishermen in Nellore had been seeking a permanent solution to interstate fishing disputes and asserted that he had not acted against their interests.

He urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and state authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

At the national level, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union fisheries minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to order a comprehensive probe into the alleged misinformation campaign and take action against those responsible.

He termed the allegations baseless and said he would continue to work for the welfare of fishermen and the development of coastal communities.