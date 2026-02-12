Beeda Mastan Rao Presses for Digital Courts, Postal Reforms in Rajya Sabha

Nellore: Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao Yadav raised key issues in Parliament on strengthening digital infrastructure in district courts and expediting postal logistics reforms across the country.

Replying to his question on court digitisation on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the e-Courts Mission Mode Project was being implemented in phases. Under Phase II (2015–2023), Rs 1,670 crore was spent on computerisation, WAN connectivity, eSewa Kendras, the Case Information System (CIS), the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), e-filing and e-payments.

Phase III (2023–2027), with an outlay of Rs 7,210 crore, aims to transform courts into a fully digital and paperless system. So far, 637.85 crore pages have been digitised nationwide. As many as 29 virtual courts have handled 9.81 crore traffic challans, of which 8.74 crore have been disposed of. Over 3.93 crore hearings have been conducted through video conferencing.

Through e-filing, 1.03 crore cases have been filed, while Rs 1,234 crore in court fees and Rs 63 crore in fines have been collected through e-payments. Across the country, 22,411 courts are covered under the project. In Andhra Pradesh, 649 courts have been onboarded, including 40 in Nellore district.

Separately, raising the issue of postal logistics reforms, Beeda Mastan Rao Yadav sought details on modernising India Post and strengthening its role in e-commerce and MSME logistics.

Responding, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said India Post was being transformed into a customer-centric public logistics organisation. Under the Mail and Parcel Optimisation Project (MPOP), operational restructuring, parcel processing upgrades and end-to-end efficiency improvements were under way.

He said Advanced Postal Technology (APT) 2.0 had enabled real-time tracking and visibility. India Post has also been integrated with ONDC and major e-commerce platforms through API-based systems, benefiting MSMEs, self-help groups and small entrepreneurs with cost-effective nationwide logistics services.

Currently, 188 parcel hubs — 79 Level-1 and 109 Level-2 — are operational across the country. Andhra Pradesh has 12 hubs, including three Level-1 and nine Level-2, strengthening the State’s logistics capacity.