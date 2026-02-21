Beeda Condemns YSRC For Bringing Temple Images into Council

Nellore: Senior Telugu Desam leader and Legislative Council member Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday condemned YSRC members for bringing images of Lord Venkateswara Swamy into the Legislative Council during a political debate, terming the act a “grave sacrilege”.

Addressing a joint press conference of NDA coalition parties at the BJP district office in Nellore, Ravichandra said the government was right in preventing political controversies involving the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He alleged that YSRC members ignored objections raised by Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju, created disorder in the House and later trampled on temple images scattered on the floor after adjournment.

Ravichandra demanded an apology from Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC leaders, accusing them of repeatedly hurting devotees’ sentiments by dragging Tirumala into political controversies. He also dismissed attempts to link Heritage Foods with temple-related issues, calling it politically motivated. Several TD legislators and coalition leaders were present.