Become Social Media Warriors On Govt Failures, Jagan Tells YSRC Youth Wing

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the youth to utilise social media extensively to highlight the anti-people policies of the TD-led state government. He encouraged them to connect with the public by expressing their concerns regularly. Speaking to the party’s Youth Wing on Tuesday, Jagan emphasized that the YSRC was founded on principles of credibility and values, combined with a fighting spirit that has endured all political pressure. He called for the youth to step up as leaders for the future by bringing influential figures into the party to strengthen it.

Jagan recalled, “When the YSRC was formed, my mother and I were the two elected members. When 18 MLAs wanted to switch sides, they were asked to leave our party and we achieved a resounding success fighting against Congress and TD. I won with the highest margin in the by-poll and we garnered national attention, which many could not stomach it,” he said. He also remembered how the TD managed to poach 23 out of the 67 MLAs after the 2014 elections and noted that the party withstood significant political pressure, thus becoming the voice of the people questioning the government’s actions.

The former CM said that the party would appoint zone-wise working presidents for the youth wing which include potential MLA candidates. “Expose the misdeeds of the government through social media and share it to the people, highlighting the failures and atrocities of the government. Stand with the people and be available to them when they need us most. The youth a promising future in the party and it is up to you how you will conduct yourselves. You have to strengthen the party organisationally and evaluate your progress from time to time,” Jagan said.



